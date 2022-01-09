Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

