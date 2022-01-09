Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.