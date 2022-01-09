Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

