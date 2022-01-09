Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SEER stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. Seer has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seer will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock worth $2,641,291. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

