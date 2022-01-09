Semux Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $10,680.66 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00172824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010038 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006687 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004963 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

