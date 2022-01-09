Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,317. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

