SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.