SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,538,000 after purchasing an additional 324,256 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

