SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 954.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $356.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

