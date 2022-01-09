SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.02 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

