SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $1,251,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 107,037 shares valued at $8,398,548. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

