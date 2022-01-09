SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,619 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $169.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

