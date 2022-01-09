SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. SG Blocks has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -4.87.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SG Blocks by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SG Blocks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

