Shane Aaron Johnson Purchases 8,500 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) SVP Shane Aaron Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shane Aaron Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Shane Aaron Johnson purchased 8,093 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,763.69.

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Aaron Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,850.00.

Shares of INM opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

