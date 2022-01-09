Shane Aaron Johnson Purchases 8,500 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) SVP Shane Aaron Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shane Aaron Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 30th, Shane Aaron Johnson purchased 8,093 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,763.69.
- On Monday, November 15th, Shane Aaron Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,850.00.
Shares of INM opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on INM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
