Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ STTK opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.76. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after purchasing an additional 390,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 204,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

