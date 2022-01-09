Shell Asset Management Co. Has $321,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO opened at $6.77 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.