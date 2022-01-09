Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

