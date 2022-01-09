Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

