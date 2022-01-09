Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 280 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.