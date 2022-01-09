Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

