Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Decreases By 30.2%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
ALOT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
