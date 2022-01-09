Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Decreases By 30.2%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ALOT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

