Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Drops By 36.0%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BASFY opened at $18.83 on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BASFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

