Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 37.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.39 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

BDIMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

