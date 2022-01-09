Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 37.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.39 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.35%.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
