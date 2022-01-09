Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 26.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 653,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

