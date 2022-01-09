Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Drops By 23.8%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IMOS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 23,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

