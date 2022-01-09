Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Drops By 23.8%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of IMOS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 23,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
