Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Drops By 22.8%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 1,481,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Daimler has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

