Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Drops By 22.8%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 1,481,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Daimler has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
