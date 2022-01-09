Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declines By 19.8%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 398,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

EARN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 67,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

