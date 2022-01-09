Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Grows By 19.4%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

NYSE:EFX traded down $12.40 on Friday, hitting $267.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day moving average is $268.30. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

