Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Increases By 25.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.51 on Friday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

