Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Grows By 20.0%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSFG remained flat at $$27.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.