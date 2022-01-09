Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Rises By 24.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

