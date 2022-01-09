Short Interest in Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Declines By 25.0%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

FPLPY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

