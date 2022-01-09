Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Decreases By 27.2%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $155.87. 729,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.