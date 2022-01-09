Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Drops By 19.4%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LWSCF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

