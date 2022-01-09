Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Declines By 26.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 256,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

