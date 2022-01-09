Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Decreases By 22.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,388.3 days.

Shares of SWDAF stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

