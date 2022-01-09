Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Declines By 26.9%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEKK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

