Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declines By 31.6%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HCKT traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 50,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,390. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $599.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

