Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Drops By 21.6%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.