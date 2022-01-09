Short Interest in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Grows By 21.5%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

