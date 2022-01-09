Short Interest in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Increases By 21.5%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VERV opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.