Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Declines By 24.6%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

