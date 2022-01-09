Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Drops By 36.2%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,421 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,977,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 913,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.