Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,743,261 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $12.69.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

