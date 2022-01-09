Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 127.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $365.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.57. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $370.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

