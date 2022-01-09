Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.40. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 33,913 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGFY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $78,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

