SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Position Decreased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBEA. DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

