Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Simon Property Group worth $237,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

