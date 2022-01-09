Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Up 0%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

