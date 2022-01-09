Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

